The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood to celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary.
Located at 6710 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek, and created by owners Phil Igneri, and the husband-and-wife team, Federico Venturini and Chef Viola Tagliaferri, Pomodoro is more than a fancy Italian restaurant. It represents the owners’ passionate desire to share their deep-rooted Italian heritage and authentic Italian hospitality with the Cave Creek community.
The owners shared, “In Italy — where we’re from — the most important part of the dining experience is the people you’re with. We believe in those deep in-the-moment interactions; the laughter, the warmth, the happiness, the stories, the simple human connection… Those are what make a dining experience incredible, the food, the place, the ambiance is what makes it possible.”
For more information, call 480.524.0989 or visit www.pomodorousa.com.
