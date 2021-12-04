This month, Desert Foothills Library is ready for the holidays and beyond with plenty of fun, interactive events for area youths and teens.
Dec. 4: Sonoran Desert Story & Stroll, An Interactive Nature Series
Join Desert Foothills Library and Desert Foothills Land Trust to explore the amazing Sonoran Desert through this interactive nature series. Each session will feature a children’s book inspired by the desert that will be read by the author themselves. After the reading, participants will help bring the book to life with a creative activity followed by a guided nature walk through the Land Trust’s beautiful Carolyn Bartol Preserve located right next to the library on top of Saguaro Hill.
Follow Agent H20’s spirited romp through the water cycle in this charming story that brings the science of our natural world to life. Author and award-winning illustrator Rita Goldner shares her story of Agent H20’s fun journey and antics while eluding his nemesis, Scummy Pollution. Following the book reading guests will get to craft their own tale about the characters by creating a zine (tiny book) and then join the guide for a stroll in the real Sonoran Desert to see first-hand how the water cycle affects our lives and the natural world all around us.
Details: 11am–noon; sun protection and closed-toe walking shoes are recommended for the guided tour. This program is suited for ages 5–10.
Dec. 7: Foam Gingerbread House Building
Construct a Gingerbread House without the difficulty of the frosting not holding up the walls. Kits will be provided for participants to build and decorate a Gingerbread House to their own specifications, with extra foam and jewel pieces available for increased ornamentation. Since these Gingerbread Houses won’t be edible, there will be other snacks for participants.
Details: 4–5pm; this program is suited for ages 8–12.
Dec. 7–16: Teen Study Time
Stressing about finals? Want a chill place study? Need a dedicated study space? Check out the teen room on the Tuesdays and Thursdays before finals. There will be snacks, white boards for math and science problems, and attendees can always ask a friendly librarian for help understanding a subject or finding more information on it.
Details: 4–6pm; this program is suited for ages 12-18.
Dec. 21: Snowflake Extravaganza
Listen to a story about the man who discovered no snowflake is alike and learn about the winter phenomenon rarely experienced in Arizona. Afterwards, children will create their own snowflakes and have the opportunity to play Snowball Toss.
Details: 10:30–11am; this program is suited for ages 4-7.
Dec. 27–30: In Library Holiday Craft
Need to stay busy during Winter Break? During the last week of the year, the Imagination Lab will be open during Library Hours for passive, self-directed crafts. Crafting supplies and directions will be provided, but there will be no direct Librarian supervision.
Details: This program is suited for ages 2–10.
The Library will be closed Dec. 23–25, in observance of the Christmas holiday, and Dec. 31, in observance of New Years’ Eve. There will be no Storytimes in December.
Desert Foothills Library is located at 38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd., Cave Creek. All youth and teen programs are free unless otherwise noted. Participants may register online at www.dfla.org. Call 480.488.2286 for additional information.
