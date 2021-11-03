CCUSD Recognizes Support of Kiwanis Club at Banner Presentation

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree team met Thursday, Oct. 14, with key members of the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) to formally present the district with 10 large banners that will hang in each of the CCUSD schools. These banners represent and showcase the cooperative effort and support from the Carefree Kiwanis for the schools. Each year, the Club donates tens of thousands of dollars to support a multitude of programs for the CCUSD students.
Dr. Cort Monroe, superintendent of CCUSD, remarked, “Thanks to a generous donation by Kiwanis Club of Carefree, AZ, we have these amazing banners that are hung around the district. Kiwanis Club of Carefree is an integral member of the CCUSD community where volunteerism is celebrated.”
He added, “Kiwanis and CCUSD partner for the success of students. Kiwanis is part of the backbone of this organization.”
Bob Moore, chair of the Communications Committee, noted what a pleasure it was working with Monroe and his staff in designing the banners with the simple message of partnership and volunteerism, and that several members of the CCUSD staff, who are members of Kiwanis, have already volunteered many hours to Kiwanis projects.
Part of the objective of these banners is to encourage parents and others to actively consider joining Kiwanis, volunteering their time at the schools or at the Kiwanis Marketplace, or even shopping at the Marketplace where a large portion of the funds support the Cave Creek community, always doing good for the kids.
“We are delighted to be partners with this amazing Unified schools,” Moore added.
To find out more about Kiwanis Club of Carefree, visit www.kiwaniscarefree.org. Learn more about CCUSD at www.ccusd93.org.
