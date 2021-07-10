Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 369 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARIZONA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ARIZONA GILA IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARIZONA MARICOPA IN SOUTHEAST ARIZONA PINAL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APACHE JUNCTION, CACTUS FOREST, CASA GRANDE, ELOY, FLORENCE, JAKES CORNER, KOHLS RANCH, MESA, PAYSON, PHOENIX, PUNKIN CENTER, RYE, STAR VALLEY, AND TONTO VILLAGE.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 700 PM MST. * At 623 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles east of Tonto National Monument to near Hilltop to 12 miles east of San Carlos, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Globe, Roosevelt, San Carlos, Miami, Cutter, Roosevelt Dam, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. * This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 232 and 277. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 147, and between mile markers 152 and 170. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 115. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very High Heat Risk. Increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. &&