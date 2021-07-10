2020 fire damage in Cave Creek

Destruction from a 2020 fire within the Town limits of Cave Creek 

 Photo courtesy of Town of Cave Creek

The Town of Cave Creek will host several more opportunities this month for the public to meet with community fire representatives to inquire about fire service and prevention in the town.

The first Q&A event was held June 22. This month offers three more opportunities:

July 13: Desert Foothills Library, 8:30–10:30am (38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd., Cave Creek)

July 17: Desert Foothills Library, 1–3pm

July 22: The Holland Center, 6–8pm (34250 N, 60th St., Bldg. B, Scottsdale)

All previous Town Council meetings and open discussions are available for additional review on the Town’s website, cavecreekaz.gov/youtube.

