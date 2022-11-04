The Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation announced that all Cave Creek Unified School District schools will receive grants totaling over $69,000 at its annual Grant the District event on Nov. 7.
Schools that receive these awards include:
- Desert Willow Elementary School
- Lone Mountain Elementary School
- Horseshoe Trails Elementary School
- Desert Sun Academy
- Black Mountain Elementary School
- Sonoran Trails Middle School
- Cactus Shadows High School
In 2009, the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation (CCUEF) launched as a 501(c)3 with the mission to support programs for learning in all Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) schools and to establish a partnership between the educational community and local businesses. The foundation has awarded more than $225,000 in grants over the last 10 years. The grants are applied to purchasing materials that fall into one of the four pillars that CCUEF supports including resources, International Learning, Music and the Arts, and Health & Wellness.
“This year is going to be the best Grant the District event yet,” said Heidi Brashear, president of the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation. “We are tripling the normal grants awarded from previous years. I can’t wait to see the recipients’ faces when we hand them a big check! By delivering $69,000 in grants, our hard-working teachers will have the ability to purchase much needed supplies that will further enhance their classrooms as well as their student’s education.”
CCUSD Superintendent, Dr. Cort Monroe, said, “With CCUEF’s key annual events including Run the District, Rock the District and now Golf the District they have been able to raise significant funds for the Grant the District Program which assists our classrooms. Partnering with such a strong community organization is one of the ways that we are able to maintain our A+ school ratings and No. 1 School District ranking in the Northeast Valley. One team!”
To learn more, visit ccuef.org.
