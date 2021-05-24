Rodeo returns to Cave Creek this week, and for those who haven’t gotten a ticket to Cave Creek Rodeo Days, advance ticket sales have been extended through 9am Monday, May 24. Here is a quick round-up of the week's events:
Tuesday, May 25
Rodeo Days Golf Tournament
7am: Check in at Rancho Mañana Golf Club (5734 E. Rancho Mañana Blvd., Cave Creek)
12:30pm: Banquet and awards at Harold’s Corral (6895 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek)
Thursday, May 27
The length of this event will be determined by the number of contestants participating. This event is free admission to the public and vendors will be open for spectators to shop and grab a bite to eat.
5pm: Gates open at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena
7pm: PRCA Women’s Barrel Racing Slack at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena
Friday, May 28
5:30pm: Gates Open at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena
7:30pm: First PRCA Rodeo Performance
Saturday, May 29
8am: PRCA Timed Event Slack at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena
5:30pm: Gates Open at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena
7:30pm: Second PRCA Rodeo Performance
10pm: Cave Creek Rodeo Dance at Harold’s Corral
Sunday, May 30
5:30pm: Gates Open at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena
7:30pm: Third and Final PRCA Rodeo Performance
All rodeo performances take place at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena, 37201 North 28th Street, Cave Creek.
For up-to-date information, visit cavecreekrodeo.com.
