What is the Purpose of the General Plan?
The Cave Creek General Plan is the community’s long-range guide for future physical, economic and social development decisions over the next 20-plus years. The General Plan contains a vision statement, along with maps, goals, policies and implementation strategies that address issues such as land use, growth, circulation, parks and open space, and the environment. Collectively, all the General Plan components serve as a policy document for the Town outlining the future envisioned by the public.
Why Update the General Plan Now?
State law mandates that each city and town in Arizona adopt a “comprehensive, long-range General Plan for the development of the municipality.” These plans must also be updated and adopted by voters every 10 years. Cave Creek’s current General Plan was last ratified by voters in 2005 with two subsequent Council-adopted versions but ratification losses in 2016 and 2018. The current effort includes extensive public outreach to ensure the Plan is in alignment with the residents’ vision for the community. It was adopted by the Town Council on Nov. 2, 2020 and will be placed on the May 2021 ballot for ratification. Ratification of the General Plan will bring the Town into compliance with Arizona state statute.
What Topics Does the General Plan Address?
State law requires that a General Plan for a community the size of Cave Creek address the following core elements: Land Use and Circulation. Additionally, the Town has elected to expand the General Plan to include elements such as Growth Areas, Open Space, Environmental Planning, Water Resources and Cost of Development.
How Will It Be Used?
The General Plan guides land use and zoning decisions by the Town. It does not change existing zoning, however, future zoning changes must conform to the General Plan, as may be amended. The public is encouraged to consult the General Plan, as well as the Town’s other adopted and accepted guidelines, as it provides specific information with respect to the types of land use, transportation and open spaces the Town encourages. Beyond Cave Creek’s government, the General Plan may also be used by residents, local businesses and community groups to better understand the future vision for the Town of Cave Creek.
For More Information
For in-depth information on the 2021 General Plan, please visit cavecreekgp.com. Your vote in favor of the General Plan is critically important! Please let your voice be heard in support of the Vision and Values of Cave Creek’s future!
