Cave Creek resident Ryan Pinney says that he didn’t find handcycling — it found him. And the sport, coupled with his determination, has taken him all the way to Tokyo and the Summer Paralympic Games.
Pinney grew up in Phoenix, attended Horizon High School, and at the age of 19, enlisted in the Air Force. That was in 2000. He flew on the KC-135 airplane and refueled airplanes mid-air for six years. Once out of active duty, he transferred to the Arizona Air National Guard where he deployed to the Middle East; he was in the Guard for the remainder of his military career. And he was in the Guard when he got hurt.
“So, I got home from deployment. Ten days later, I decided that I was going to visit my dad and race in a bicycle race at the same time,” Pinney remembered. “I love bikes, you know. I’ve just loved bikes my entire life. Raced, rode them in some capacity — whether it be road bikes, mountain bikes, BMX bikes.”
This particular race was on a BMX bike. It was the last day of racing and last race of the day. His family had already left, and he was packed up and ready to go home right after the race…
“And the gate drops. I went to the first turn, made the first turn, and collided with another rider, my handlebars got crossed up, I catapulted off my bike and I hit my back at just the perfect angle to break. You know, right around the T10, T11, T12 area of my spine.
“It felt like a very sharp pain and like the wind got knocked out of me, never felt my legs hit the ground, but as soon as I realized they were on the ground, I knew it was bad.”
Pinney was 31, he also had a fiancée, Meagan, and he knew this was going to be a journey — and something they would have to get through together.
That was in 2012. Fast forward six months to February 2013 and the wedding that he and Meagan had planned goes forward, because the accident was just “something that happened,” not something that would stop him — that was not an option to him.
In 2013, Pinney connected with an organization, the Free Wheel Foundation, that did a ride from Scottsdale to San Diego to raise money for wounded service members and their families. After the ride, they bought him a handcycle. And that’s how he was introduced to the sport.
He didn’t like it at first — it was “very, very, very hard.” But once Pinney got out on the roads that he had ridden before, roads that he loved and had run before, he found freedom.
The handcycle got him “back out and living life to its fullest again. It ended up being freeing and made me feel like I was not in a chair anymore.”
In 2014, he began competing in the Warrior Games through the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, and in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Then, in 2019, his first World Championships and this year, he qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
He will compete in a 24km Time Trial, what he calls the “race of truth,” when competitors “go as fast, as hard as they can possibly go.” The Road Race is the following day — it is 80km.
“Yeah…it’s crazy. It’s cool because the level of competition is filtered out and when we get out there…it is the best-of-the-best out there. It’s gonna be really, really cool.”
Pinney’s nine-year journey from a life-changing injury to a competition on the world stage has been filled with grit and determination, the unwavering support of his family and his belief in God. And while he wants his two-year-old daughter to know that giving up is not an option, he also has a message for everyone else who is facing adversity in their lives.
“We all have our own thing; we all have our own barriers. We all have our own adversity. If we focus on the adversity, then that’s what we’re going to focus on. But if we get through that adversity and focus on making our life the best that it can possibly be, whatever that is, whatever we have that we want to enjoy, then that’s what we focus on, and the adversity, it’s just an obstacle that’s going to be temporary.” |CST
The Tokyo 2020 Paralymic Games will be held Aug. 24 – Sept. 5. Pinney will compete Aug. 29, 30 and 31. Find events and information at www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.