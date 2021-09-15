Cave Creek Museum will take part in this year’s Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, Sept. 18, from 1–4:30pm. Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is an annual celebration of curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums provide free entry to anyone who presents a Museum Day ticket (up to two people). Tickets may be acquired by visiting www.smithsonianmag.com.
“This event is the first peek at new exhibits by the public,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s interim executive director. “Guests from throughout the Valley come to check out what we have and plan for a return trip if they have downloaded passes to evaluate several museums. Or, they stay to see our exhibits thoroughly. It is a fun day to show off history and suggest upcoming events.”
Museum Day represents a national commitment to access, equality and inclusion and goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors — it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. This year, Museum Day represents a return to arts and culture. After spending the past year indoors, it's time to get out and “Experience America,” which is the theme of this year's event.
The 51-year-old Cave Creek Museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
