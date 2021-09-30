Filled with première exhibits, newly acquired collections and educational special events for all ages, the Cave Creek Museum will open for the 2021–22 season Oct. 1.
The exhibits include a Meal of Rock that looks good enough to eat. An ancient, never seen artifact collection showcasing the Cave Creek area’s prehistoric history debuts in the Archeology Wing. Novel projections in the museum’s History Wing bring history to life for the first time. In addition, the museum will debut the area’s Desert Defender, who brought environmental activism to the foothills area; a weekly column to the Foothills Sentential; and poetry to Cave Creek as the first poet laureate.
Programing includes an evening with the ghost hunters of Cave Creek; literary evenings with popular local authors; entertainment by the Desert Foothills Theater; children’s interactive programing; and the arrival of Southwest Santa.
The museum’s fine art collection, which depicts the legacy of Cave Creek’s Southwest fine arts heritage, will make an appearance for the first time in years in the main atrium of the museum.
Other one-of-a-kind exhibits include a discovery trip through the newly remodeled museum store, where inspirational and educational gifts can be found. And some of the museum’s most popular exhibits will again open, including the Tubercular Cabin; the first Cave Creek church; and Arizona’s only fully operational 10-stamp ore crushing mill.
Guests can watch the 10, 1,000-pound stamps slam down in synchronized precision, and hear the pounding echo against the desert foothills, just as it did 100 years ago, at an event on Oct. 9 from 11:30am–1:30pm.
Other special events this month include the Kiwanis Family Days, Oct. 10, from 2–4pm.
Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For additional information, call 480.488.2764 or visit www.cavecreekmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.