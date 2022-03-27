Cave Creek Museum Presents will feature a program entitled Fast & Fabulous on Saturday, April 2 from 2 to 4 PM in the museum’s historic church.
Valerie Thompson, the world’s fastest female racer and 10x land speed record holder with membership in the Sturgis Hall of Fame as well as eight 300 MPH clubs and one 300 MPH club, will be the featured speaker.
She is consistently ranked as one of the world’s top 10 fastest motorcycle racers. Racing the BUB 7 motorcycle streamliner during the 2018 Dry Lake Racers Australia (DLRA) Speed Week competition at Lake Gairdner, she set a new speed record off 32.8467 mph to become Australia’s fastest female streamliner motorcycle racer. Days later, she experienced a horrific crash at more than 360 mph during the World Speed Trails. Thompson walked away from the catastrophe that scattered wreckage for more than a mile.
More recently, Thompson has been named as the designated rider for two motorcycle teams in addition to attempting new records on four wheels piloting the dual-engine Target 550 Streamliner owned by land speed racing legend Marlo Treit. She also began playing pickleball in February 2021 and fell in love with the sport. What started as a new fitness regime led to playing several a week, attending pickleball camps and professional lessons. After achieving 10 podium finish tournament medals in her first year, Thompson’s goals include earning a pro rating in addition to capturing two new speed records.
The program will be held at the 51-year-old museum, which strives to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture, and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research, and interpretive exhibits. The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek. For more information, call 480.488.2764.
