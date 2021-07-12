...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including
the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley,
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New
River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East
Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal
Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal
County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio
Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran
Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila
County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert,
Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central
La Paz.
* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
* Increasing rain chances are expected over the next couple of days
with flash flooding possible across south-central Arizona Tuesday
afternoon into Wednesday.
* Previous wildfire burn areas will be most susceptible to flooding
impacts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
