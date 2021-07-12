Cave Creek Museum 2021–22 board

(Back row) Frank Tyrol, vice president; Bill Oelman, director; Darlene Southern, director; Reg Monachino, president; Evelyn Johnson, interim executive director; Nina Spitzer, director; Jo Ann Stuckey, museum administrator

(Front row) Tammy Causey, director; Shea Stanfield, secretary; Ellie Alsever, director; Pam DiPietro, treasurer

 Photo: Cave Creek Museum

The Cave Creek Museum, whose 51-year mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area, named its board of directors for 2021–22.

The Cave Creek Museum, open October through May, is located at 6140 E. Skyline Dr., in Cave Creek. For more information, call 480.488.2764 or visit cavecreekmuseum.org.

