The Golden Reef Stamp Mill and Gold Panning Station at the Cave Creek Museum will be up and running Saturday, May 8, at 1:30pm.
Join Cave Creek Museum’s miner in residence, Hard Rock Harry, for a demonstration of gold panning techniques at the new Gold Panning Station, built by the Museum’s volunteer Dream Team. And in the forge, resident expert blacksmith Paul Diefenderfer will stoke the fire and show visitors how things were done “back in the day.”
Museum staff invites residents to, “Bring your curiosity and a hat for some shade!”
Sunday, May 9, from 2pm to 4pm, stop by the Museum for “Starry Nights,” featuring special guest speakers from the Lowell Observatory.
The Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, founded in 1894, has been home to many discoveries, including the first detection of the expanding nature of the universe, the discovery of Pluto, and moon mapping for the Apollo program. The family-friendly May 9 presentation about the solar system is part of the Cave Creek Museum Kiwanis Family Sunday series and is free to the public, thanks to the generous support of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree.
“Our family programming is designed for everyone, so please join us!” encouraged Cave Creek Museum Program Coordinator Remington Pettus. “All ages are welcome! If you have questions you’d like to ask the experts, be sure to make a list and bring them with you. And that includes you grown-ups!”
New Museum event added during Rodeo Days
Cave Creek Museum has added a Golden Reef Stamp Mill Run on Saturday, May 29, at 4pm, in celebration of Cave Creek Rodeo Days. Swing by the Cave Creek Museum for the last opportunity to experience the Golden Reef Stamp Run and “hands-on” Gold Panning Station before the Museum closes May 31 for the summer months. The Museum will reopen in October.
Looking for a volunteer opportunity?
Volunteer opportunities will be available for adults and students during the summer months, and those who would like to hear more should call Cave Creek Museum at 480.488.2764. There is something for everyone of all ages and interests at the Cave Creek Museum. Visit cavecreekmuseum.org for details.
