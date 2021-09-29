Time sure flies when you’re having fun! And the Town of Cave Creek is just chock full of fun!
With the nights becoming cooler, and the days as well, there are any number of activities one can choose for their sheer enjoyment.
Live music can be found all over Town and can add much to a night out.
You can still find live bull riding at the Buffalo Chip on Wednesday and Friday nights surely to entertain your out-of-town guests.
Other times, you’ve got hiking, biking, horseback riding (up Spur Cross Road), shopping and dining. The Cave Creek Museum opens this month with an exhibit that really highlights the history of our area. I toured this at the early event Saturday the 18th of September. If you’re not aware of the history of Cave Creek, you owe yourselves the educational opportunity.
There’s also a new gallery that opened in September to the east of Big Earls, called The Finer Arts Gallery. It highlights a sampling of the local artists’ work that will be on full display next month during the Hidden In The Hills annual event.
Remember, also, that you don’t need to go all the way to the State Fair for great fry bread, because Indian Village always has that available. For those that are health conscious, Bart tells me he no longer utilizes lard in the fryer. Still tastes great though!
Golf? Sure! Rancho Mañana is a great course that can be really interesting if hitting the ball straight is not exactly your thing.
All in all, if you’re looking for fun activities, Cave Creek is the place to be. Just know that the time goes by really fast!
