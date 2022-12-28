A new Cave Creek Town Council was sworn in during a December council meeting, with Bob Morris officially taking the mantle of mayor, Kathryn Royer being appointed vice mayor and a mix of returning and new council members.
“I’d like to welcome all the council members,” Morris said at the meeting. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful council and we will continue to make more progress than we’ve ever made before.”
Council members include incumbents Thomas McGuire and former-mayor Ernie Bunch as well as Tom Augherton, Paul Eelkema and Bryan (Dusty) Rhoades.
For the election of a vice mayor, each council member voted between Royer and McGuire, as all other parties did not want the role. Ballots were read aloud for full transparency, and Royer received the most votes. Now in her third term on the Cave Creek Town Council, she will serve as vice mayor for a two-year term.
“I am proud to be an elected official. I take it very seriously and I will continue to fulfill this position with honor and integrity,” Royer said.
At the meeting, each member of the council had an opportunity to outline their goals and priorities for the town. The general consensus was an expression of appreciation to the town, enthusiasm for working together and readiness to approach the many challenges the town is facing – from water to finances.
With the swearing in of the new council, former council members David Smith, Ron Sova and Reg Monachino stepped down. Town staff thanked them for their service and gave them appreciation plaques at a previous council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.