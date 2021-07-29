Last week, Tuesday, July 20, the Town of Cave Creek celebrated the most recent stop on its Local Landmarks journey: The Hideaway. A brass plaque was gifted to the roadside stop for being an iconic destination in the Town core.
About the Project
The Town is on a mission to recognize and celebrate its vibrant and diverse history — from its residents and its wildlife to local businesses, culture, entertainment — and promote exploration of the unique places that have shaped and housed the town’s vibrant character (and characters!). The Town launched Cave Creek Local Landmarks in 2021.
Iconic places in town are recognized by a bronze plaque that will inter-connect celebrated landmarks to a storytelling map. This map hosts destinations across Cave Creek for the public to explore virtually, physically and over time — through the storytelling of Cave Creek’s pioneers, their descendants and its residents and guests.
The next stop, Big Earl’s Greasy Eats at 7pm, Aug. 23. Learn more about other Town landmarks at cavecreekaz.gov/locallandmarks, check out the interactive map and get out there and explore the town.
The History of The Hideaway
As told by Town of Cave Creek Local Landmarks
“There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met,” totes The Hideaway as their friendly slogan. This shaded roadside stop is believed to have been originally erected in the 1930s as housing for workers building the nearby Bartlett Dam, which began construction in 1936.
More recently, in 1984 the Krasson Family: Ron, Maryann and their son Bart, purchased Indian Village. Next to the famed souvenir shop and Mexican food cafe sat a quiet private residence. The Krassons were surprised to learn that at one time, both Indian Village and the next-door residence shared a single 88-acre parcel. It had been divided sometime in the 70s. Like much of Cave Creek’s history, the parcel and the buildings on it are a bit mysterious.
In about 1989, Bart Krasson and his parents acquired the property, reuniting the parcel as one. The Krassons transformed the house into Hannah’s Chocolate Shop, purveyor of homemade fudge, chocolates, ice cream and gifts. Arizona summers, however, are brutal and 80s air conditioning was “not so great,” so after a few years, the Krassons decided chocolate and triple digit desert summers were not as sweet a deal as one could hope.
Hannah’s Chocolate Shop closed, and the building was next leased to a French-Canadian couple who opened a French-style bistro, The Thirsty Cactus. Although cherished by many, Creekers didn’t make for the best Francophiles and within couple of years this space went through yet another transformation.
Soon after, a burly young fella with long blonde hair and a broad grin stopped into the Indian Village and introduced himself. “Hi, I’m your new neighbor!” he proclaimed, and that was how Bart found out his French-Canadian tenants had sold their lease to entrepreneur and motorcycle enthusiast, Mark Bradshaw.
A frequent visitor to Cave Creek, Bradshaw saw an opportunity to create a “destination bar” for bikers — (and his hunch was right). For 25 years, the Hideaway has become a destination stop for bikers from across the country and beyond — especially during April’s Bike Week, when thousands of motorcycles line-up along Cave Creek Road. The roar of the bikes is loud, the live bands are louder, and the air sizzles with the mixed aromas of hamburgers, salt, sunscreen and beer. Since its opening the Hideaway Grill has become world famous and is known to host some of the most famous custom bike builders and motorcycle personalities in the industry.
“Hogs on the north, horses on the south side of the bend,” is how some locals describe the Town Core. Not that you need to be a biker to enjoy the Hideaway; You’re just as likely to a guy in pressed khaki shorts and polo shirt discussing the game on TV surrounded by a crew in leathers. Check your stereotypes at the door: The only requirement at the Hideaway Grill is that you’re there for a good time.
History courtesy of Town of Cave Creek Local Landmarks
