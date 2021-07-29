Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH THURSDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area through Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell in Midway basin. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County This includes the following highways... AZ Route 85 between mile markers 19 and 28. This includes the following streams and drainages... Tenmile Wash and Midway Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... Southeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona... * Until 700 PM MST. * At 353 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Sundad and Palm Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages... Loudermilk Wash, Red Raven Wash, Indian Wash, Scaddan Wash, Gila River, Centennial Wash, Quail Wash, Baragan Wash, Cholla Wash, La, Gould Wash, Fourth of July Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Cementosa Wash, Smith Wash, Alamo Wash, Apache Wash, Columbus Wash, Delaney Wash, Copper Wash, Plomosa Wash, Tyson Wash, Tenmile Wash, Gravel Wash, Yaqui Wash, Farmers Canal, Cave Creek, Hoodoo Wash, French Creek, Poormans Wash and Deadman Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...Airport Weather Warning for Deer Valley Airport until 630 PM MST for lightning.... .Wind Potential... North to northeast winds sustained at 15 to 25 knots with gusts below 35 knots .Dust Potential... Blowing dust will reduce visibilities below 5 miles. Other Threats/Remarks... Lightning has been observed within 10 miles of the airport.