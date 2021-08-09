Catch up with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce at one of these two August events.
Monthly Mixer
(Always the second Wednesday every month.)
Enjoy networking, food and drink, a sleeve of raffle tickets and entry into the progressive jackpot.
Date: Aug. 11
Time: 5:30–7pm
Place: Kiwanis Marketplace, 6535 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek. Learn more about the host venue at www.kiwanismarketplace.org.
Cost: $10, members; $20, guests
Monthly Business Breakfast Networking
Date: Aug. 26
Time: 7:30–9:30am
Place: Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek (480.488.1906; www.haroldscorral.com)
Cost: $12, members; $15, general admission
August Speaker: Congressman David Schweikert
Breakfast Sponsor: Merrill Gardens at Anthem
Pre-registration and pre-payment are requested through the Chamber website. For additional information or to register for events, contact the Chamber at 480.488.3381 or visit www.carefreecavecreek.org.
