Cave Creek’s Cactus Foothills Little League Softball team, ages 10-12, advanced on July 25 to play in the coveted double-elimination World Series Regional Softball Tournament. And after winning the Tuesday, July 27, game against Southeast Portland (18-1), they play again today at noon against Southern California’s La Verne.
The 8-10, 9-11 and Little League Softball teams won Arizona State Championship titles this year — a feat very few leagues can dream of at this level of play. But this young league is no stranger to championships; since the creation of the softball program in 2016, the organization has racked up five State Championship titles, including this year’s sweep.
“Credit for the amazing softball performances of all our Little League All-Star team lands squarely on the coaches, players, and the amazing local community Little League family,” Chad Forbes, Cactus Foothills Little League president, said in a release.
The newly coined “Highlighter Nation,” proudly named for the bright yellow highlighter team colors, is ready to show off its highlighter pride at the Regional Tournament in California.
“It’s such a rewarding experience for these young, talented softball players, and I’m so incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work they have put in after having to sit on the sidelines during the pandemic,” team manager Brett Cundall shared. “Imagine what it is like to be on television with ESPN plus, be interviewed by some of their softball heroes and represent a community that is Cactus Foothills Highlighter Nation crazy, they’re ready to play and are stoked to represent our hometown.”
Aimee Cvancara, Arizona District 3 Little League Administrator, commented, "Given the challenges the players and community have overcome since 2019, it’s exceptional to be able to repeat as Arizona State Softball Champions and represent our great state in the Western Regional tournament. All of our local Little League ® teams have battled hard for this coveted spot in the tournament, and our AZ3 District could not be prouder.”
Follow the 2021 Little League Softball Western Region action live.
