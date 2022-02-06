The Sonoran Desert is known for its many species of cactus and their amazing spring blooms. Join Desert Foothills Land Trust at the Cave Creek Museum on February 13 from 2 to 4pm, and learn about the common cactus that is found throughout the Arizona desert. At this Kiwanis sponsored Family Sunday program entitled Cacti and a Field Guide, visitors will make their own field guide and have the opportunity to create a desert flower to take with them.
The 51-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research, and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek. For more information, visit www.cavecreekmuseum.org.
