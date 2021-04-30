In February, Cave Creek’s Ofrenda restaurant began offering cooking classes — at that time, geared towards cooking for a Valentine. As the classes proved popular, the restaurant has continued the classes, originally only available to six people per class, and now accommodating up to 12.
Here are some of the classes coming up on Tuesdays in the month of May:
May 4: Margarita Making
12:30–2:30pm
Join the restaurant’s agave expert and learn how to make five margaritas. Using unique flavor combinations, participants will learn how to make a craft margarita to wow guests this summer.
May 18: Let’s Make Tamales
12:30–2:30pm
In this class, participants will learn all the steps, from making fresh masa dough and fillings to wrapping tamales and how to steam them to perfection.
May 11: Making Churros
12:30–2:30pm
These traditional Mexican pastries are the favorites of many. Learn the techniques to making this perfect tasty treat and a couple dipping sauces to share at summer gathering.
May 25: Tortilla Making
12:30–2:30pm
Learn how to make tortillas at home. After learning the process during this hands-on experience, participants may never buy tortillas from a store again.
