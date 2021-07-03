Still a broken record here! With the 4th of July celebrations this month we find ourselves in the unenviable position of having to worry about human caused fires. While anything that leaves the ground or explodes are not legal consumer fireworks, there are many things that are legal.

The Town Council around about 2012 or 2013 created ordinances that outlawed the use of fountains and all those other things that are sold in fireworks stands or the grocery stores.

Then the State Legislature came back and took away our rights to protect our Wildland/Urban Interface community, for the most part.

Because Maricopa County has more than 500,000 residents, there is very little Cave Creek can do about it, and the regulations are so convoluted that any understanding of them is nearly impossible. Arizona Revised Statute 36-1606 is where you can find what we’re allowed to regulate.

“1. (d)” and “(e)” are the most interesting read. Imagine a map of Cave Creek with a one-mile radius around Spur Cross Ranch, Cave Creek Regional Park, Desert Awareness Park, and the top of Black Mountain. So, anything not included in those radii, we’re not allowed to regulate during the defined dates.

The whole point of this is [to] keep us from being able to rationally protect our Town from fire so that pyrotechnic companies may make money! I am appalled! 

Huge portions of the state are currently on fire and any spark has the possibility of becoming a big problem.

Be mindful, be safe, be considerate, and most of all be careful. Beyond that, pray for rain!

Cave Creek's Desert Awareness Park

Cave Creek's Desert Awareness Park in March 2021, before the summer heat kicked in.

Ernie Bunch is the Mayor of the Town of Cave Creek. Learn more about Cave Creek: cavecreek.org; 480.488.1400.

