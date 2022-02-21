As the pandemic punches kept coming in 2021, Bashas’ remained steadfast in its tradition of lifting up the communities it serves. Not only does the grocer lead by example in giving back across Arizona, but it also engages shoppers, members (employees), and vendors in the effort, reinforcing the belief that more good comes from working together.
“Giving back to local nonprofits and supporting the work they do has been a mainstay of our company for generations,” says Edward “Trey” Basha. “Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in empowering, protecting, and supporting our communities.”
The grocer’s Charity of the Month fundraising campaigns generated $2.47 million in 2021, supporting 34 nonprofit organizations. This program allows shoppers to choose a donation amount on the PIN pad at checkout, and remains a leading fundraising initiative for Bashas’. In 2021, Bashas’ continued its focus on sharing the mission of each organization and creating collaborations with organizations making big local impacts. Beneficiaries included: Arizona Humane Society, March of Dimes, and St. Vincent de Paul.
In November 2021, the grocer collected monetary donations at the register totalling $582,891, and held its annual “Turkey Tuesday” Drive on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. On Turkey Tuesday, shoppers can purchase a frozen turkey at the checkout to donate to St. Vincent de Paul. This annual give-back tradition has grown to become the largest one-day turkey drive in the nation. 2022 will mark the high-profile fundraising campaign’s 30th anniversary.
In addition, Bashas’ gave back more than $50,000 to more than 144 nonprofits, schools, and churches through its Bashas’ Community Support Card in 2021. In collaboration with Dole and Captain Planet Foundation, the grocer awarded Learning Gardens to two elementary schools in Arizona, and helped to divert nearly 1.8 million pounds of food from landfills through its Grocery Rescue program.
“Sustainability has been an operational focus at Bashas’ for more than five decades,” says Basha. “We’re continually exploring new ideas and technologies that allow us to reduce our footprint, while diverting food to those who can use it.”
Since 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the local communities it serves. Special pandemic-related community initiatives throughout the past year included the continuation of special shopping hours for seniors, a continued partnership with Tribal Leadership across the state, and an ongoing adjustment of giving protocols to always help to address the highest-level needs in the community throughout the year.
“Working together, we can keep our communities strong,” says Basha.
