Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, the first hospital in the Town of Cave Creek, will open Monday, July 26, at 7am. At approximately 35,000 square feet, the facility is smaller in scale than a typical general hospital, but still offers surgical services, a full emergency department with 13 beds, eight inpatient rooms, ultrasound, x-ray and CT scan, laboratory, pharmacy and other services.
The single-story neighborhood hospital will provide medical care beyond what’s available at an urgent care or freestanding emergency center, according to administrative director Sarah Bird, RN.
“Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is in an ideal location for ease of access and was planned with an emphasis on quality medical care and efficiency,” said Bird. “We are able to provide a higher level of care than an urgent care and shorter ER wait times. Our general surgery capability means if you come to the ER with gall bladder symptoms or appendicitis, for example, you won’t need to be transferred elsewhere. We will have 24/7 emergency and general surgery coverage.”
The diversity of the Cave Creek community means the hospital is prepared to serve patients of all ages.
“We’ve been developing strong relationships with local EMS providers and will be proud to serve the community side-by-side with our EMS crews,” said Bird.
“Patients with abdominal pain, sprains and broken bones, lacerations, pneumonia and flu are typical of the types of conditions we expect to see in the emergency department,” noted Dr. Sarah Beckett, medical director of Emergency Services at Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital.
“As an Emergency Medicine physician, it is an honor to be involved with this new hospital. The Town of Cave Creek and its residents will surely benefit from having medical care nearby. Minutes matter in an emergency, and our Emergency Department will accommodate all ages. We will strive to keep ER wait times short, and to provide safe, high quality care. It’s about providing the right care in the right place,” said Dr. Beckett.
“We are very excited to announce that we will be opening the doors at our Cave Creek Hospital on Monday morning, July 26 at 7 a.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony that we hosted July 15 was very well received and attended by the Cave Creek community and first responders,” said Naman Mahajan, CEO of Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital and Abrazo Scottsdael Campus.
“Many of our leaders and team members have dedicated a significant part of the last year making Cave Creek a reality. I could not be prouder of the team who over the course of the last month has worked diligently around the clock to ensure a successful opening.”
Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is located near the intersection of Carefree Highway and Cave Creek Road at 5227 E. Carefree Highway. For additional information, visit abrazohealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.