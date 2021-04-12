Located near the intersection of Carefree Highway and Cave Creek Road, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is a new type of neighborhood hospital designed with an emphasis on convenience, patient safety, surgical and emergency services. With construction nearly complete, a mid-year opening is planned for the facility, which will be Abrazo Health’s third “neighborhood hospital.”
“We are excited to expand Abrazo’s services in the North Valley by creating more access to efficient, convenient medical services of a fully licensed hospital,” said Sarah Bird, RN, BSN, administrative director. “That means Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital will have an emergency room that’s open 24/7 year-round, with on-site imaging and surgical facilities and inpatient rooms for overnight stay.”
The single-story facility at 5227 E. Carefree Highway will include a 13-bed emergency department, an operating room and eight inpatient rooms, along with X-ray, ultrasound and CT scanner, laboratory and pharmacy services to meet patient needs.
The hospital will be capable of caring for patients of all ages, Bird said, and staff will work closely with first responders and EMS to serve Cave Creek and North Valley communities.
“Patients with abdominal or chest pain, sprains and broken bones, lacerations, pneumonia and flu are typical of the types of conditions we expect to see in the emergency department,” noted Dr. Brian Hess, medical director of Emergency Services for Abrazo Health. “This hospital will help minimize the need for transfers to larger medical facilities for patients with lower acuity conditions.”
“The surgical suite will be equipped similar those of Abrazo’s larger hospitals” added Bird. “Patients coming to the ER with appendicitis or gall bladder symptoms are examples of surgical cases that can be performed at Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital.
“Patients prefer to receive care closer to home, and Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital will be the community’s hospital for emergency care, low-acuity surgical services and related care.”
Hess added that despite the coronavirus pandemic there is still a need for routine and emergency care.
“When care is delayed, there is a greater risk for secondary issues, complications or lengthier recovery times. Hospitals and ERs are safe places for care. Minutes do matter in an emergency,” said Hess.
For more information, visit abrazohealth.com.
