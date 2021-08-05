Welcome to the 2021–22 school year! It is going to be a great year in the Cave Creek Unified School District. Below are three quick tips to ensure your child, whether in kindergarten or in high school, has a successful school year.
Tip #1: Give your child your time.
At a bare minimum, give them your undivided attention for the last 30–60 minutes before they go to bed. Put down the devices and talk with them. One of the fallacies that exists as students grow physically and enter into middle and high school is that they need parents and adult role models less when actually they need you more and in different ways than they did before. Do not assume that as they develop physically into looking like adults that they necessarily have life skill sets that adults have developed.
Tip #2: Set your student up for success with healthy sleep and meal routines.
It is frightening how many students show symptoms of ADHD, or other behavioral and social-emotional conditions, when they really just are not eating or sleeping well. High expectations for our students are healthy when they are coupled with realistic time demands for your child in their endeavors. A child’s schedule shows what is important (to the parents) and a priority in their life so ensure that first things are first, and we are not expecting too much of our students over too many endeavors.
Tip #3: Encourage independence.
Promote positive work and learning habits, but do not “rescue” your child when they procrastinate and are completing their project at the last minute. Failure hurts a lot less as an 8-year-old than it does as a 21-year-old. Help them to develop life skills by supporting them, cheering them on, and modeling skills for success such as being able to advocate for themselves.
CCUSD students head back to school Aug. 4, To learn more about the Cave Creek Unified School District, call 480.575.2000 or visit www.ccusd93.org.
