20 Things to Love About Cave Creek

The upper Sonoran Desert town of Cave Creek was settled in 1870 and incorporated in 1986 — with a lot of history taking place in between that 100-year span and since. It can be quiet or rowdy depending on the season; it’s a place for young families or older folks; a place for the unique, the independent, the new and the time-tested.
As the Town of Cave Creek puts it, “If escaping the pavement and traffic of Phoenix is what you’re looking for, quaint, historic Cave Creek is the place for you. Only 30 minutes north of Phoenix, Cave Creek offers a taste of the Ol’ West where families ride horses into town for Sunday morning pancakes and cowboy hats are a common daily sight.
“It’s a town that enjoys its country music, line dancing, bull riding, rodeos, cowboy saloons and restaurants, too. This is a place Native Americans once called home, where miners camped, and sheep roamed. Hop on a horse at a local stable, don a cowboy hat, and feel like an old-time rancher while riding among cacti in our beautiful Sonoran Desert. At the end of the day, sit back with your boots up for a blazing, saguaro studded sunset that puts on a celestial show like no other.”
With so much to offer, it’s a place that is easy to fall in love with. Check out these “20 Things to Love,” and maybe you’ll fall for Cave Creek, too, and make some history of your own.
Discover These 6 ‘Local Landmarks’
Cave Creek Local Landmarks is a program that awards destinations in the Town with a brass plaque in celebration of being part of the Town’s heritage. In addition to the plaque installed at the destination is inclusion in an interactive storytelling map. The Local Landmarks recipients are selected by the Town of Cave Creek, but residents can get in on the action by emailing their nominations to locallandmarks@cavecreekaz.gov. Learn more of the history of each location.
#1. Harold’s Cave Creek Corral
6895 E. Cave Creek Rd.
480.488.1906; www.haroldscorral.com
The first Cave Creek Local Landmark award was presented to Harold’s before the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Dance, May 29, 2021. Harold’s has deep roots in the Town. What began as a corral under the mesquite trees where a fella could get a drink, soon became Johnny Walker’s watering hole for thirsty workers building dams east of town. It is claimed that some of the lumber incorporated into the bar “migrated” from one of the dam projects.
The bar has operated continuously since the 1930s and has grown from a collection of little buildings gathered to create what it is today.
Since the 1950s has been Harold’s, and a social fixture for Cave Creek’s residents and visitors both famous and “infamous.”
#2. Dairy Queen
6548 E. Cave Creek Rd.
480.488.2819; www.dairyqueen.com
Welcomed into Cave Creek as an exception to the Town’s rural roots, Dairy Queen has found a place in residents’ hearts as a great place to meet for a burger and soft drink. During the summer when the population of the Town thins out, “year-rounders” cherish an ice cream on a hot evening in the heart of Town.
#3. Carpenter’s Trading Post / Coyote Creek
6217 E. Cave Creek Rd.
Carpenter’s Trading Post was opened by E B Carpenter in 1951. An avid rockhound, he collected semi-precious stones locally. E B was also a skilled lapidarist and silversmith, and he shaped and polished these stones, creating necklaces, bracelets, rings and buckles to sell in his shop. The Trading Post closed at his death in 1969.
Today, the sturdy little building continues to play a role as Coyote Creek, an eclectic shopping experience in the heart of town.
#4. Big Earl’s Greasy Eats
6135 E. Cave Creek Rd.
480.575.7889; www.bigearlsgreasyeats.com
This popular retro diner is housed in an old 1930's gas station. The former Standard Oil station once served cars in Phoenix in the 30s pumping gas at 19 cents/gallon. Continuing its service in the 1950s when moved to current location in the historic core until the 80s, it’s on the National Register of Historic Places as the only remaining Phoenix-area example of the classic Standard Oil station design. Kim Brennan and Eric opened Big Earl's in 2002, turning it over to employee Brooke in 2016.
#5. Cave Creek Inn / Oregano’s
37645 N. Cave Creek Rd.
480.889.0386; www.oreganos.com
Currently home to Oregano’s Italian style restaurant, this building holds the distinction as possibly the oldest continuously operated business site in the Town core. Starting as a humble country store near the end of a dusty road, the Black Mountain Store served Cave Creek from the late 1940s. Transformed in the early 1950s to the Cave Creek Inn, it was a stop for weary travelers. The Inn became Trois Amis for a period, then a Mexican food restaurant, and its current iteration: Oregano’s.
#6. The Hideaway
6746 E. Cave Creek Rd.
480.595.0358; www.hideaway-usa.com
At The Hideaway, they like to say that, “There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met.” This shaded roadside stop is believed to have been originally erected in the 1930s as housing for workers building the nearby Bartlett Dam.
After multiple iterations, the stop became The Hideaway when a frequent visitor, Mark Bradshaw, saw an opportunity to create a “destination bar” for bikers 25 years ago. A popular stop for bikers from across the country and beyond, it has played host some of the most famous custom bike builders and motorcycle personalities in the industry.
# 7. Feel the Roar of Cave Creek Bike Week
The Hideaway is especially hoppin’ during April’s Cave Creek Bike Week, when thousands of motorcycles line up along Cave Creek Road. The roar of the bikes is loud, the live bands are louder, and the air sizzles with the mixed aromas of hamburgers, salt, sunscreen and beer.
#8. Find Art & Enrichment with Sonoran Arts League
7100 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite 144 (Center for the Arts)
480.575.6624; www.sonoranartsleague.org
The Sonoran Arts League began in 1975 as a gathering of local artists. Today, the organization has grown to over 750 members from around the United States and Canada.
The League established its Center for the Arts at Stagecoach Village a hub for the artistic and creative activity in Cave Creek. Rotating gallery exhibitions add to the visual vibrancy of the area by supporting and showcasing a diverse group of artists bringing life to Center spaces. And this year, the organization will celebrate its 25th Annual Hidden in the Hills studio tour, held the last two weekends of November, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19–21 and Nov. 26–28.
#9. Play, Learn and Explore at Desert Awareness Park
38100 N. Vermeesch Rd.
480.488.1400; www.hollandcenter.org/desert-awareness-park
Gateway Desert Awareness Park is a family park in the heart of Cave Creek. Tucked back off of Cave Creek Road, the tranquil park offers children’s play structures, two self-guided trails, amphitheater, a demonstration garden, ramadas and much more.
The Holland Center’s Desert Awareness Committee regularly uses the park to host its informative, interactive events. Although it will be held at Holland Center this year, save the date for the 2021 Prickly Pear Fest, Saturday, Oct. 16. Learn more at www.hollandcenter.org.
#10. Immerse in Area History Cave Creek Museum
6140 E. Skyline Dr.
480.488.2764; www.cavecreekmuseum.org
The 51-year-old Cave Creek Museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Museum officially opens for the season Oct. 1, but residents can get an early peek at new exhibits during Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1–4:30pm.
#11. Escape Civilization at Cave Creek Regional Park
37900 E. Cave Creek Parkway, Cave Creek
602.506.2930, Ext 8; www.maricopacountyparks.net
The 2,922-acre park became part of Maricopa County’s regional park system in 1963. It ranges in elevation from 2,000 feet to 3,060 feet. This desert oasis provides any hiker and equestrian majestic views. The GO John Trail loops around a mountain to provide the illusion of being miles away from civilization. In the 1870s, fever-stricken gold seekers staked their dreams on the jasper-studded hills. Guided trails to these sites give visitors an opportunity to travel back in time.
#12. Stewards of the Land: Desert Foothills Land Trust
480.488.6131; www.dflt.org
Formed in 1991, the Desert Foothills Land Trust works with communities and partners to protect, preserve and steward sensitive land and species for the survival of the fragile Sonoran Desert.
The nonprofit organization will present its ninth annual Desert Discovery Day, Saturday, Nov. 13, at Jewel of the Creek Preserve. From 10am to 2pm, attendees will enjoy a fun-filled day of adventure and educational activities in a natural desert setting.
#13. Find Books, Classes and Community at Desert Foothills Library
38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd.
480.488.2286; www.dfla.org
From its humble beginnings in February 1954, today, Desert Foothills Library strives to fulfill its mission “to enrich the Desert Foothills Community by promoting literacy and advancing knowledge through library resources and programs that inspire and support lifelong learning.”
The library is unique in that it is a nonprofit and is not funded by taxes. Independent of civic library systems, the Desert Foothills Library’s main income is derived from members, grants, and the Friends of the Library Bookstore, Chapter 2. The library serves as a community resource to everyone in the Cave Creek, Carefree, North Scottsdale and North Phoenix area, and goes beyond books and media to offer a wide array of classes, lectures, events and even art exhibits each month.
#14. The Wild West Comes Alive at Frontier Town
6245 E. Cave Creek Rd.
480.488.9129; www.frontiertownaz.com
In the heart of Cave Creek, Frontier Town is one of Arizona’s few remaining Western town destinations and has been serving tourists a taste of the original Old West for more than 50 years — before the Town was even incorporated.
The Wild West comes alive at this one-of-a-kind destination, including action-packed western entertainment and businesses, and “Greasewood” in the middle of Frontier Town, which features a street straight from the Old West.
#15. Explore History & Habitat at Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area
44000 N. Spur Cross Rd.
602.506.2930, Ext 8; www.maricopacountyparks.net
The newest addition to Maricopa County’s Regional Parks System, the conservation area encompasses 2,154 acres of diverse, rugged upper Sonoran Desert. The location contains fascinating archaeology sites and lush riparian areas along Cave Creek, which flows throughout the winter months. Remnants of early mining and ranching, from which the park gets its name, are still apparent in the park. This area is a must see for all wildflower lovers in the spring and the abundant vegetation present in the conservation area provides a rich habitat for a diverse assemblage of wildlife.
#16. Experience the Town’s Western Heritage at Cave Creek Rodeo Days
Cave Creek Memorial Arena
37201 N. 28th St.
www.cavecreekrodeo.com
Cave Creek Rodeo Days has been preserving the sport of rodeo and the Town's Western lifestyle since 1977. Historically, the Cave Creek Rodeo Days consists of a parade, mutton bustin', Rodeo dances, a golf tournament, three action packed PRCA Rodeo performances and more to round out a weeklong celebration of an Arizona town’s Western heritage.
The organization is a nonprofit and uses the proceeds to support charitable organizations throughout the area and assist the Town of Cave Creek with continued maintenance and enhancement of the Cave Creek Memorial Arena.
While some events, such as the parade and mutton bustin’ had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021, the Rodeo itself was back to full capacity this year. Generally held in March, keep an eye on the website for the 2022 dates.
#17. Celebrate the Season at Desert Foothills Christmas Pageant
Spur Cross Ranch, 43993 N. Spur Cross Rd.
www.foothillschristmaspageant.com
Started by the Cave Creek 4-H Club in 1952 as a re-enactment of the Christmas story, and showcasing the 4-H Club members’ animals, the Desert Foothills Christmas Pageant will once again delight hundreds of spectators from Cave Creek, Carefree and visitors from throughout the area. This free, traditional community event takes place this year Dec. 4–5, at 7pm nightly. Guests should plan to arrive early; seating is first-come-first-serve basis. Bring a blanket and/or chair. Complimentary hot chocolate is traditionally provided by the Cactus Shadows Drama Club.
#18. Kiwanis Marketplace Is Doing Good in the Community
6535 E. Cave Creek Rd.
480.488.8400; www.kiwanismarketplace.org
In the 1980s the Kiwanis Club of Carefree decided to try selling used household goods as a special fundraising event, probably a simple multi-household yard sale. No one then dreamed what it might evolve into more than 30 years later.
From a 3,000-sq. ft., building in Carefree from 1999 to its current home in Cave Creek, which opened in August 2014, the goal of the Marketplace has never changed, and through the generosity of the community, this year the Club was able to award over $249,000 in scholarships to students, represented by four area high schools.
#19. The Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center Serves Those in Need
6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr.
480.488.1145; www.foothillsfoodbank.com
In 1988, the Foothills Food Bank was founded by individuals from area churches to serve those in need, and provides food, referral information and financial assistance to individuals and families within its service area.
Initially, the area served was within Cave Creek Unified School District boundaries. Over the years, the food bank boundaries have expanded to cover Black Canyon City to the north, I-17 to the west, Pinnacle Peak Road to the south, and Rio Verde to the east.
In conjunction with the Sonoran Arts League, Foothills Food Bank will host its 22nd annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch & Art Auction to honor World Hunger Day, Friday, Oct. 15. An online art auction kicked off Sept. 7.
#20. The Cave Creek Tourism Bureau Offers Friendly Help
6061 E. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 7
480.525.2049; www.cavecreek.org/529/cave-creek-tourism-bureau
What’s better than simply putting out a Welcome Mat? Welcoming guests in with good ol’ Western hospitality, filling their minds with helpful information, their hands with resources and their hearts with the warm feeling of having made a new friend. This is how visitors will be welcomed at the Cave Creek Tourism Bureau, which opened in October 2018.
In September, the Tourism Bureau is open Friday thru Sunday, 10am–2pm; closed Monday thru Thursday. October thru May, the Bureau is open daily. In the meantime, check out the website for local restaurants, places to shop, find entertainment and get out and explore the Town of Cave Creek.
To learn more about the Town of Cave Creek, call 480.488.1400 or visit www.cavecreek.org. Residents can stop by Town Hall, 37622 N. Cave Creek Rd., Monday through Thursday, 7am–5pm, to ask questions, file paperwork and get assistance. Or follow them on social media and sign up to receive news and alerts at www.cavecreek.org/list.aspx.
Editor’s Note: All event information is current at the time of publication. Contact the individual organizations or visit the event website for the most up-to-date information.
