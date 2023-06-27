After two fatal hiking incidents in 2022 and an uptick in mountain rescues in 2023 so far, the Town of Cave Creek established a safe helicopter landing site for emergency incidents in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation area.
The town’s public works crew was able to use existing resources to grade, fill, level and seal an already disturbed mine site location, just north of the Spur Cross parking areas, which will now serve as a dedicated landing spot for any emergency medical or fire incidents.
Jim Ford, director of community risk reduction for Cave Creek, emphasized the importance of these improvements.
“Last year, we had 11 trail rescues in the town, and this year already, we're up to 13, and it's only halfway through the season,” he explained. “We had two fatal rescues in the Spur Cross Conservation area last fall, and so we’ve been working on what we can do to make that better and improve that process.”
No one likes looking for parking, but when it's an emergency response helicopter, there isn’t exactly time to circle around. Ford said previously, the parking lot would be used as a take off or landing site, but, if the lot was full, the helicopter had to land on the roads. This meant blocking traffic, flying over houses and horses and “a lot of ongoing issues,” according to Ford.
The new helipad location eliminates all of that.
“It all came together really fast once we started looking at the issues and decided we needed to do something, because we’re out there more often than we thought we would be,” Ford said.
Within a few weeks of searching, town staff found a site that could just be adjusted and fixed up to serve as a landing spot. Once the location was determined, Ford said he brought the pilots for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety to show them the site and get their input and approval.
With the green light from the experts, the town's public works crew wasted no time in making the necessary improvements. The crew had previously done the Spur Cross parking lot, so they already had all the equipment and materials needed.
“I wasn’t expecting it to go so fast, but those guys did it very quickly for us. In fact, they already used it once to do another rescue,” Ford said.
The helipad isn’t the only thing the Town of Cave Creek has done in an effort to enhance rescue operations. It also secured a grant from Firehouse Subs Firehouse Foundation, which enabled the acquisition of a versatile all-terrain utility vehicle equipped with a specialized stretcher.
Ford said this addition will allow the town to do rescues and carry people out on stretchers without having to resort to using a helicopter. That vehicle was recently delivered and is getting the finishing touches.
To promote safety and educate hikers, signs have also been put up at the Spur Cross Conservation area, the Black Mountain Trailhead and in Maricopa County parks at the Go John Trailhead.
“They all say the same thing: here are things you need to think about when you’re hiking,” Ford said.
“Make sure your phone is charged before you go, make sure people know where you’re going and when you’re expected back. Make sure you take enough water for you and whoever else you take with you — whether it’s your dogs or people — and when you’re halfway done with your water then it’s time to turn around and come back.”
With this year’s trail rescues already surpassing last year’s total, these tips can be life saving. Out of the two hiking-related deaths that occurred last year, both people were in good shape and regular hikers.
“You look at these incidents after they happen and it’s just tragic. We know this could have been prevented,” Ford said. “Well, we can’t control what people do and the actions they take, but we can surely advise them whether it’s a good decision or a bad decision.”
