A ribbon cutting took place Nov. 15 at Desert Awareness Park in Cave Creek with members of the Carefree Kiwanis, who helped with a beautiful playground fortress that now graces the park in the center of town, thanks to the coordinated efforts of town volunteers and local organizations.
The 30-year-old playground equipment needed to be replaced. The Desert Awareness Committee of the Holland Community Center worked with the town and wrote a grant to the Carefree Kiwanis, who donated all funds to the project. The Holland Center then donated the installed structure to the town. The new playground is focused on providing a safe and fun recreational experience for 2 to 12-year-old children. Many families and visitors use this quiet park daily.
If you have never visited the Desert Awareness Park, you have missed one of our area’s gems. The park was created in the 1990s by an outpouring of support and creativity by local volunteers. A local developer donated the land, volunteers wrote a $283,000 grant and received funding from the AZ State Heritage Fund, local architect Michael P. Johnson donated his architectural expertise and many local groups including the Foothills Community Foundation, Soroptimist, the Horseman’s Association, Boy and Girl Scouts, the Archeology group, Desert Awareness Committee and many volunteers and professions donated time, expertise and talent to build a unique, low impact park and educational experience for locals to enjoy.
The park also has an award-winning desert heritage center with interpretative signage educating visitors about their unique Sonoran Desert home. During winter months the Desert Awareness Committee lead guided hikes on the nature trails the first Saturday of each month (November to April) at 10 a.m. There is also an amphitheater that has served the community in many events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.