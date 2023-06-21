The Cave Creek Museum has announced its new board of directors, who will serve for the 2023-24 season.
Darlene Southern was named president of the museum. She has been a member and volunteer of the museum since 2012 and is also the manager of the Museum Gift Shop.
The other board officers are Tammy Causey, vice president; David Smith, treasurer; and Keith Otsuka, recording secretary. The officers all live in the Cave Creek area and will bring a variety of skills and diverse knowledge to the table, from Causey’s experience as a licensed psychologist and public speaker to Smith’s position on the Cave Creek town council to Otsuka’s military experience that brought him all over the world.
“I do not get involved in any activity expecting to be a bystander,” Smith said in his biography on the museum’s website. “I take responsibilities very seriously and will work to support the Museum, its historical messages and its continued success.”
In addition to the new officers, the museum welcomed new board members as well. The new board members are Colin “Buck” Columna, Marcia D’Alessandro, Brandon Hamilton and Keith Otuska.
“I just love Cave Creek and all the history that comes with it,” Hamilton said in his biography on the museum’s website. “It’s an honor to be a part of this legacy.”
The Cave Creek Museum will continue to operate under the direction of Executive Director Evelyn Johnson.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
