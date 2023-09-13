Two years and thousands of patients later, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is firmly embedded in the community. When the hospital opened in summer 2021, it didn’t take long for the first patient to come through its doors.
On the day of its second birthday, doctors and staff at Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital treated a wide variety of Emergency Department patients ranging from strokes to traumas, and even pediatric patients, said Bri Burget, BSN, RN, SCRN, CCRN, manager of the hospital’s Emergency and Telemetry Departments.
“It was a really busy day. EMS providers from the area brought several patients to our ER, and our inpatient unit also was busy with patients,” Burget said, adding that Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is staffed 24/7 with emergency medicine physicians.
The neighborhood hospital at 5227 E. Carefree Highway serves patients of all ages and includes a 13-bed emergency department, eight inpatient rooms, procedure rooms, lab and pharmacy and on-site x-ray, CT and ultrasound. It is a licensed acute care hospital.
“We have a staff that includes over 25 Emergency Department/Telemetry trained RNs who are all seasoned nurses in their fields. Many of our staff are Cave Creek residents and enjoy being able to give back and work in their community,” Burget noted.
Kurtis Bell lives nearby and was appreciative of the hospital staff’s attention and proximity to home after a recent trip to the Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital ER.
“I watched the hospital being built. I thought it was awesome because I live less than a mile away, and it’s nice to have something like this close to home,” Bell said.
More 6,500 patients were treated at Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital in 2022. The vast majority of patients are able to receive care in the community, closer to home. On the rare occasion when a critical patient may need additional specialized care, they can be stabilized for transport to a higher level of care.
“Every minute that a patient is in our care they are receiving lifesaving interventions,” said Dr. Sara Beckett, medical director, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital. “When minutes matter, we are here.”
Hospital staff have worked to develop strong relationships with EMS providers and Town of Cave Creek leaders. Active communication with civic, business and resident groups help foster service planning unique to community needs.
“This hospital strives to have a collaborative relationship with the Town of Cave Creek and others in the area with its ability to deliver quality emergency and inpatient care close to home, as well as offering health education and screenings for the community,” Burget said.
Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is active in the community. It has partnered with Desert Foothills Family YMCA for “Ask-A-Doc” programs, blood pressure screenings and healthcare career days for teens. Abrazo has sponsored cardiologist presentations at Desert Foothills Library, and held AngioScreen heart attack and stroke risk screenings throughout the community.
The hospital’s unique, smaller size lends itself to a family environment and patients appreciate the friendly atmosphere and shorter ER wait times, according to hospital officials.
“One of the things that our patients often mention to us is that they’re so glad that we’re here. We have an amazing team and an experienced staff,” Burget said.
For more information about Abrazo Health hospitals, or to find a doctor, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
