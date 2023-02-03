This is my first message in the CITYSunTimes since becoming mayor of the Town of Cave Creek back in December. I look forward to sharing important information and what’s new in our great town here. I hope everyone had a nice holiday season and happy New Year.
Cave Creek just passed the one-year anniversary of our own Fire and Emergency Department. This saved many residents the substantial yearly cost of Rural Metro fees and did not add any new taxes and protected the entire community. The brand-new fire engine has been ordered is being manufactured right now. And, the new town brush truck has been delivered and is in service.
In its first year, the huge expansion in emergency service capabilities has shown its lifesaving value. There have been technical mountain rescues, hiker emergencies and numerous medical emergency events that have proven the lifesaving wisdom of this new capability.
The Cave Creek Fire and Emergency service was officially accepted into the Regional Automatic Aid Response System. Now, immediate help is dispatched from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Daisy Mountain fire departments as part of Automatic Aid. For example, a house fire now sees three engines, a ladder, a command officer and 18 firefighters dispatched compared to the previous one or two engines and seven firefighters.
Additionally, our newly updated Community Wildland Preparedness Plan (CWPP) is in place and submitted to Maricopa County Emergency Management and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM).
Due to our rainy winter, there will be a lot of growth in the spring, which could lead to a rough summer in terms of fire danger. So, here’s an early heads up to encourage you to prepare your properties with a 30-foot defensible space to aid in fire prevention. Check out our upcoming newsletter for much more detail on this subject.
We’ll be promoting this by having green waste drop-off dates for Cave Creek residents. Check our website, CaveCreekAZ.gov, and/or social media for more information. We’re hosting these drop-off events to help you haul away green cuttings and debris such as weeds, leaves, brush and small branches that were around your home which could be the main source of wildfire fuel.
Until next month.
Bob Morris,
Mayor, Town of Cave Creek
