Enjoy a casino-themed night out while helping raise funds for Black Mountain Elementary School with the parent teacher organization’s annual fundraising event Feb. 25.
The purpose of this event is to raise integral funds for student activities, academic programs, building improvements, technology, arts programs and, most importantly, teacher salaries.
The event offers a great way to raise money for the school while having a great time doing it.
Casino Night will have blackjack, craps and roulette tables, as well as play the ponies and a live DJ. There will also be raffle prizes and a silent auction.
The entire event is organized by Black Mountain Elementary’s active and engaged parent teacher organization (PTO). From fundraising efforts to community building events to simply being friendly faces around campus, BMES PTO is a collaborative family that works together to do good for the kids on this campus.
Coming from all walks of life, professional backgrounds, family structures and cultural experiences, the group has one goal in mind: making their Bobcats’ experience at Black Mountain Elementary the best it can possibly be.
According to PTO fundraising director Vicki Visel, the school is in critical need of funding.
“Since the CCUSD 15% Maintenance and Operation Budget Override was not passed in our November election, our PTO is working to secure the funding needed to attract and retain quality educators for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond,” Visel said.
“We know we need at least $120,000 to keep the dance and drama program going, and there are so many other needs in the areas of teacher salaries, building maintenance and safety and security. Our goal is to raise $50,000 through this event, but we can't do it without your help.”
Admission to Casino Night costs $110, with tickets including dinner and $100 in play money. Drink tickets will also be available for purchase. Sponsorships ranging from $250 to $5,000 are also available. For sponsorship information, contact Visel at 361-522-0803.
Visel said the organization is also accepting gift certificates or gift baskets for the silent auction and raffle.
The event will be at R3 Anti Aging and Medspa, located at 10045 E. Dynamite Blvd. in Scottsdale, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bmespto.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.