Educators looking for ways to enhance classroom engagement and education can apply for SRP Grants for Teachers, which provides up to $5,000 per school for projects and programs that incorporate innovative teaching strategies in math and science and meet performance standards as dictated by the Arizona Academic Standards.
Additionally, up to $2,500 is available per educator in History and Social Science Grants by SRP, which support the enrichment and enhancement of classroom instruction in the disciplines of history, geography, civics, government and economics.
All educators at public and nonprofit private schools in metropolitan Phoenix, Pinal County, Gila County, Yavapai County, Page, St. Johns and Navajo Generating Station community chapters are eligible for SRP Classroom Connections grants.
The deadline is fast approaching for teachers to apply. SRP’s Community Outreach team is accepting applications for 2023-24 grants until Tuesday, Feb. 28. Information can be found at srpnet.com/grants, by calling 602-236-2798 or emailing educate@srpnet.com.
From the East Valley to the West, here are some past examples of how teachers are using grant funds:
Gilbert High School (Gilbert) $3,500: Funds were used to implement the CASTLE program: Capacitor-Aided System for Teaching and Learning Electricity.
Stapley Jr. High (Mesa) $5,000: Equipment was purchased to help eighth-grade students see how solar energy can be transferred into usable electrical energy.
Creighton Academy (Phoenix) $5,000: Materials were purchased to build a science and STEM lab with force and motion kits, robotics, gravity-related items and physiological materials.
SRP contributes more than $2.4 million to education initiatives, grants and partnerships throughout Arizona, in addition to providing free training and resources to educators throughout the state.
SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving approximately 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about half of the Valley’s residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals.
