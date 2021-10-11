Artist Cynthia Eral with her artwork, “Two for the Trail”

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree awarded a $400 grant to artist Cynthia Eral for her oil on canvas painting “Two for the Trail.” Edward Edling, Kiwanis chairman of the wine label Reveal event, made the grant presentation at the Sonoran Arts League gallery on Sept. 9.  

Edling said the painting, depicting a mother burro with her young offspring, represented the “kindred spirit” theme. Selected by vote of the Kiwanis membership, this painting is the label of the new Kiwanis wine.

The wine, a white blend derived from the Mediterranean Malvasia grape, locally known as the Arizona White Grape, expresses the “fierce and wild Arizona terrain,” as described by the producer, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards. Both Arizona Stronghold Vineyards and the Sonoran Arts League are community partners with Kiwanis, whose primary goal is to create community fellowship and improve the quality of life in the community.

Kiwanis Club's new wine label

The Kiwanis Club's new wine label. The wine is produced by Arizona Stronghold Vineyards.

The wine will not be sold, but rather used as gifts to Kiwanis donors and volunteers throughout the year.

Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree at www.kiwaniscarefree.org.

