What’s not to love about owning a vintage and collectibles shop in the middle of Carefree?
There are a million great reasons to enjoy being at Bilinda’s Vintage Treasures at 99 Easy Street and most of them are about the wonderful shoppers who frequent the store. Whether the shoppers are 5 years old or 95, there are many treasures to explore and one or two are certainly calling your name. The 5 year olds love the old marbles, cowboys and Indians, and the fantastic little finds in the treasure boxes. Last week a mom came in to buy some of those “army guys” for her young son who had seen them on a previous visit and he made mom promise that she would buy them for him. The smiles on the faces of the treasure hunters are priceless. Maybe it’s a vintage record album, a beautiful piece of Fenton or depression glassware, a gorgeous statement piece of jewelry, a cowboy hat or a collectible sterling roadrunner or Kokopelli pin, each is meaningful in some special way to the new owner of that treasure.
I have been an antiques and vintage collector for more than 20 years in Pennsylvania and Arizona. I particularly enjoy vintage Christmas items and have a beautiful display of vintage Christmas trees, blow-molds, mid-century ceramic Christmas trees, antique European ornaments, vintage Christmas linens and textiles, Hummels, Llardro and Goebel figurines as well as Italian Nativity. The Christmas Corner will be an ongoing attraction at the shop. In addition, look for the vintage seasonal displays in the storefront window and throughout the shop.
As owner of Bilinda’s Vintage Treasures, I personally select all treasures, looking for the unique and unusual as well as the nostalgic. So, you may find vintage Arizona including Zane Grey novels, bolo ties, boots and chaps for kids. If you like rustic or agricultural, you’ll love the old tinware molds, Redwing crocks, railroad lanterns, 1950s electric fans, and the wooden goat cart––good for kids or plants in your garden or patio.
Do you like old postcards from the early 1900s? Find them here among the travel items or within the holiday selections. Yes, there is a unique selection of classic novels and intriguing biographies as well as several Bibles, children’s books and even a group of 1920s Hobbies magazines.
Collectible furniture pieces are a staple of Bilinda’s Vintage Treasures. Come in to see the gorgeous Country French breakfront complete with storage drawers and rooster pulls for handles; priced reasonably for your distinctive home décor. Perhaps you love French style, then the vintage nightstands and classical bronze figurines will surely compliment your home. Mission oak may be your preference. Come to see the beautiful bookcase with oak shelves. This is a great bookcase or collectible display or a china and glass case.
I’ll look forward to your visit. Please stop by to shop and to say you saw this article in the CITYSunTimes. We’ll be glad to see you!
Visit Us…Always an Adventure!
Bilinda’s Vintage Treasures is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 4pm, or by appointment. For information, call 602.732.8866 or email Bilindasvintage@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.