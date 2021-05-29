On Memorial Day, the country remembers those men and women who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. In their honor, the Town of Carefree will host a Memorial Day Tribute, Monday, May 31, at the Cave Creek Cemetery.
About the Tribute
- Boy Scout Troop 603 of Cave Creek will present and retrieve the colors.
- Two U.S. veterans will speak at the event: Capt. Winnie Fritz, a U.S. Army, Vietnam War nurse, and Sgt. Rick Gregory, a U.S. Army, Afghanistan War Airborne Infantry Mortarman.
- Col. Tom Kirk, retired U.S. Air Force and Vietnam War POW, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
- U.S. Air Force pilot and Vietnam War veteran, Desert Hills PresbyterianChurch elder, Dave Hulbert, will deliver the invocation and two Cactus Shadows High School students will sing the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.”
- The Black Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will serve light refreshments.
- Veteran’s graves will be marked with U.S. flags by the Tribute Riders.
The event will be livestreamed. To view it during the ceremony, visit the Town’s YouTube page: https://youtu.be/Qh8DVTNDXr8.
Getting There
Cave Creek Cemetery is located just south of the Cave Creek Road/Pima Road intersection. Parking is available at The Heritage assisted living center parking lot and the Pima Norte garden office parking lot across the street. Beginning at 7:30am, MCSO will assist those walking across Pima Road from the parking lot to the cemetery. At 7:30am The Heritage will offer van service.
