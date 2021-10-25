Prior to the upcoming public hearings on Nov. 8 and Dec. 7, Town of Carefree residents are invited to attend a community open house regarding a General Plan Amendment for the 21-acres located at the northwest corner of Carefree Highway and Tom Darlington Drive.
Due to the public hearings being conducted via Zoom, the Town has extended to the general public the opportunity for in-person engagement. The Town will offer six 1-hour open house sessions.
The open house sessions will be held at 33 Easy Street (Town Council chambers) on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Sessions will be limited to 35 people per meeting, and will be held at 3pm, 4:30pm and 6pm on both days. Face coverings (full face plastic shields, as recommended by the ADA are acceptable) will be required.
During this open house, Steve Prokopek, Economic Development director, will provide a brief presentation, and allow for questions and comments related to the proposed amendment. This meeting is not a public hearing, no decision makers will be present, and no decisions will be made.
About the Proposed Amendment
The proposed General Plan Amendment would accommodate the future high-end resort and supporting retail. As part of the approved Town Economic Development Plan, this site was identified as a key location to diversify the Town’s revenue base, while proposing a use that was consistent with adjacent uses and could fit in with existing residences. The Town sees this 21-acres as a key piece to the Town’s financial sustainability, and that a resort use will fit in with the current resort mix and further support small businesses in the Town Center.
Residents may visit www.carefree.org and find more information on the Economic Development Page under Growth and Development.
The next steps in the process include two public hearings: Planning and Zoning Commission, Nov. 8, and Town Council, Dec. 7.
To sign up for an open house session, attendees should send an email to Prokopek at steve@carefree.org, or call 623.694.2605 and provide their name and home address. Residents may only sign up for a single session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.