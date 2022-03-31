Take a stroll through the Town of Carefree and you’ll see why it’s regarded as one of the most beautiful communities in Arizona. The scenic town, which was incorporated 38 years ago, is home to some 3,500 residents and is known as a cultural icon for lifestyle, architecture, culinary arts, health, wellness, and community involvement.
In honor of Earth Day, the Town of Carefree will host a free community event on Saturday, April 23 from 9am to 1pm. Held at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in the Carefree Desert Gardens, this free, family-friendly event will feature local Arizona organizations with a goal to help educate and empower community members on how to take better care of our Sonoran Desert, planet, and each other. The celebration is presented in partnership with Be Outdoors AZ, Carefree Water Company, Educating Children Outdoors, Rattlesnake Solutions, Rural Metro, State Land Trust, Tonto National Forest, Wild at Heart, and more. Guests will enjoy live presentations, hands-on activities, information on birds, reptiles, plants native to the area, and water management.
Filled with natural beauty, it’s no wonder the community is proud to celebrate the scenery around it every day, but especially in honor of Earth Day.
IF YOU GO:
Date: Saturday, April 23
Time: 9am to 1pm
Location: Sanderson Ford Pavilion at Carefree Town Center
Cost: Free
For more information leading up to the day, follow the Town of Carefree on social media—@TownofCarefree or visit www.visitcarefree.org.
