The Town of Carefree, Arizona is scheduled to host budget workshops for public participation this spring. Residents and community members are invited to attend any of the scheduled meetings to learn and ask questions about the town’s budgeting process. The workshops will touch on topics such as where the town gets its revenue from and how those funds are utilized to support town operations.
Meeting Dates & Topics:
April 12 at 3pm: Staff and Council Budget Presentation
April 19, 3pm: Workshop: Town Budget Overview and Q&A
April 26, 3pm: Workshop: Town Budget Overview and Q&A
May 3, 5pm: Town Council Meeting: Tentative Budget Review
June 7, 5pm: Town Council Meeting: Final Budget Hearing
All budget meetings will be held at the Town Council Chambers located at 33 Easy Street in Carefree. For more information, visit www.VisitCarefree.com or call 480.488.3686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.