The Town of Carefree will host its 13th annual Veterans Day celebration to honor its veterans Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3–5pm, in the Carefree Desert Gardens, 101 Easy St., at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion stage.
Speakers will include Col. Craig Houk, U.S. Army, retired, an Afghanistan War veteran who will share his wartime experiences and perspective, and Lt. Mike Wold, U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran. This year’s event will also feature a mixture of patriotic and military music by Todd Knowles and the Main Event Swing Band as well as “The Last Post” on the bugle, followed by “Taps” performed on dueling bugles.
Veterans Heritage Project (VHP) will be in attendance with VHP chapter students from Cactus Shadows High School and Sonoran Trails Middle School. They will display a student built veteran exhibit. VHP student veteran interviews compiled in books entitled “Since You Asked: Veterans Share Their Memories” will be for sale.
Before or after the program, attendees can take a moment at the Veterans Memorial in the Carefree Desert Gardens to pay their respects to all those veterans who have served.
For more information, visit www.visitcarefree.com or call 480.488.3686.
