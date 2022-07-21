The Town of Carefree is currently auctioning off a 2012 Ford Escape XLT SUV. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Wednesday, July 27. Arizona residents can bid 24/7.
Funds go into improving the Town of Carefree with 100% of the proceeds to be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives and more.
The SUV has 174,060 miles on it and is well cared for (it was regularly serviced). It drives well, is reliable and features a great interior and exterior, six-speed automatic transmission and cold AC. The SUV also hasn’t been in any accidents. The brakes were redone last year, its 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine runs smooth and all fuel injectors were redone about four years ago. There is also 50% tread left on the tires. The vehicle was used for town building inspections.
