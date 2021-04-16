Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet (FHSQ) will serve as Artists in Residence at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church (DHPC) for the 12-month period beginning April 15.
The partnership, the first of its kind between a chamber group and the church, allows the two organizations to support and promote each other through live music. DHPC’s support of the quartet will expand the quartet’s library of spiritual music and bring more of their expert musicianship and engaging storytelling to the North Scottsdale area. During the residency period, the quartet will perform a series of free concerts on the DHPC campus and will promote DHPC at its performances throughout the Valley.
Darla Gilchrist, elder for Music and Arts at DHPC said, “When we looked at forming this position, the FHSQ was clearly the right choice for us. The individual musicians are very personable, and their music is highly engaging. We can’t wait to hear them play again!”
“As the world is emerging from COVID-19, we are finding people are more hungry than ever for live music and face-to-face engagement,” said Dale Nelson, FHSQ co-founder and manager. “We were thrilled to be selected as DHPC’s inaugural Artists in Residence as it enables us to bring even more music to audiences in the Valley.”
The initial Artist-in-Residence concert will be held Sunday, April 18, at 4pm in the sanctuary at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, 34605 Tom Darlington Rd., Scottsdale. The concert is free of charge and open to the public, but reservations are required to allow for social distancing (visit deserthills.org/arts-at-the-rocks or call 480.488.3384.) The concert will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
