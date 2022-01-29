Located in the post office building on Easy Street in Carefree, shoppers can wander through Carefree Consignment’s 8,000-square feet of tastefully displayed showrooms featuring an ever-changing array of high-quality furniture, home décor, art, and collectibles at great prices.
“You’ll feel like Alice exploring Wonderland when you step through the doors of this unique consignment store,” shares Victoria Orrico, owner. “This is not your typical consignment store!”
“High-end used goods from Carefree, Cave Creek, North Scottsdale, Desert Mountain, The Boulders, and other local areas are showcased in exceptional condition,” adds Orrico, who chooses quality pieces in all different styles from Western to contemporary, designer to sportswear. She emphasizes the unusual, great quality and great prices.
Orrico adds that new items arrive on a regular basis, so stop by often, and encourages those who may have quality treasures that they would like to re-home, to call or stop by and talk to her for more information.
For information, call 623.888.4452 or visit www.carefreeconsignment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.