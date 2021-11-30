As we enter the holiday season and temperatures noticeably cool, December is an excellent time to bundle up, or at least don a jacket, and enjoy the local Arizona outdoors close to home in Carefree.
Before or after dining at one of the fine restaurants in Carefree, a favorite respite from the holiday hustle and bustle is simply to take an early evening walk through the Carefree Desert Gardens. Winter nights are exceptionally dark, and star filled. Wandering the gardens, you will find the Christmas tree illuminated and the Menorah lit and those walking the sidewalks to likely share a bit of cheer with a smile.
In the daylight hours, when walking in the Carefree Desert Gardens, our eyes are often drawn to the wide range of desert plants within the Garden. But have you ever noticed the interesting birds, especially in the early morning and evening hours?
For those willing to go a bit further afield, the Audubon Society offers the Carefree Christmas Bird Count. This bird count is an annual census of birds within and near Carefree. Nationally, the Audubon Society administers the Christmas Bird Count enlisting the support of volunteer birdwatchers. Many participate simply for the recreation and the opportunity to learn. You never know what you might see and most likely there is an expert birder nearby to fill in the details. By comparing years of collected data, this longest-running citizen science survey allows for assessing the health of bird populations.
The Carefree Christmas Bird Count will be conducted Dec. 30. To participate, visit www.azfo.org/CBC/2020_2021.html. The Carefree count encompasses the towns of Carefree and Cave Creek, several Desert Foothills Land Trust preserves, the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, Cave Creek Regional Park, a portion of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, and lands within the Tonto National Forest.
Some volunteers are eagle eyed and identify a bird by the smallest of clues. For those of us not so adept, this is a wonderful opportunity to explore the nearby Sonoran Desert, learn about our often-overlooked feathered friends and take away tidbits of knowledge that you will then be able to show off in your backyard or the next time you are walking the Carefree Desert Gardens.
Enjoying the Arizona that we treasure is a great way to close the year.
Best wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a great and healthy 2022!
