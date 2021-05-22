The Boulders continues to be honored as “one of the best” by readers, golf editors and experts in the golf industry. Golf Digest magazine recently announced the winners of the “Best Golf Resorts in the Americas” and the Boulders Resort & Spa was awarded “Best Golf Resorts in the Southwest.” This award was presented to only eight resorts in the Southwest.
“We can’t be more pleased that Golf Digest has continued to honor us as one of the country’s top-rated courses,” said J.C Wright, director of the Boulders Golf Operations. “We plan to further elevate the golf experience and our golf academy offerings this year,” he added.
According to Golf Digest, “This list represents the Best in Golf with an emphasis on lifestyle properties. The sandstone-faced Boulders, Curio by Hilton lodging, is fully integrated into perhaps the most dramatic rock formation in Arizona which also serves as backdrop to holes on two Jay-Morrish designed courses.”
For the full list of award winners, visit golfdigest.com.
About the Boulders
The Boulders Resort, located at 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, features 160 guest Casitas and 58 one-, two- and three-bedroom Villas, five restaurants and a lounge, two championship Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, eight tennis courts and a full-service Spa.
For more information, call 480.488.9009 or visit theboulders.com.
