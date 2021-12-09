Just off of Cave Creek Road, in the heart of Downtown Carefree, is a place for those looking for a change of pace from loud bars; a place to relax with friends, enjoy a drink and savor premium cigars; a place where, if they don’t already know your name, they soon will.
“We say we are the ‘Cheers’ of Carefree,” shared Larry Foppe, owner of Sticks Golf & Cigar Lounge. “One of the things that is unique about our customers, you walk in, if you’re a stranger, first-timer, everybody says, ‘Come over,’ and everybody introduces themselves.”
Sticks, which opened on Carefree’s Hum Road in July 2020, is a unique concept that combines a cigar lounge with entertainment that includes a golf simulator, laser shooting gallery and more. Guests can settle into a comfortable club chair, a high top or take advantage of the bar seating, while they catch a game on multiple televisions, enjoy beer or wine and sample one of more than a thousand premium cigars (all housed in a 250-square-foot, cedar-lined humidor). Guests can also take in the views from the patio area — perfect for relaxing at the end of the day.
Those who are looking for a little entertainment can play a virtual game of golf on any one of dozens of world-class courses, courtesy of the Full Swing 2 golf simulator, or practice their aim with the laser shooting range.
Of course, membership has its perks, and Sticks offers monthly cigar locker memberships, and a VIP membership that includes 24/7 access to the back-room lounge, with a kitchen/wet bar area and a casual place to hang out, and the “Library,” with no televisions, just comfortable club chairs, lockers for cigars and BYOB spirits, and a chill vibe.
And that “vibe” is something that keeps the members happy, including Roger Lindus, who likes the niche that Foppe has created.
“Cigar smoking is a very sociable thing, so it’s nice to have a place you can go,” Lindus shared. “If you want to chat with the guys, you can, if you don’t, you can just chill and smoke your cigar and watch TV. So, it’s very good spot, and so far as I know, the only one like it around.”
Another member, Ted Cohen, couldn’t agree more.
“It’s the vibe, the friendliness. You used the word ‘Cheers.’ It goes beyond ‘Cheers,’” said Cohen. “It’s kind of a sit down, get comfortable, relax amongst your friends…there’s no sales pitch. Just come here and be a part of it; watch football, talk to people, any time of the day.”
Member Rob Meyncke shared, “I would say,location, location, location. It’s a great location. Also, it’s the space here. So many places are smaller, more confined. This place, you have plenty of room and you have the back room with 24/7 access if you want to use it. If I’m working, I can go back there and make phone calls, talk to clients. It’s just a great set-up.” And added, “Plus, [Larry] keeps a very nice selection of cigars.”
And patrons don’t need to be cigar experts to enjoy the experience, according to Cohen who says he’s “not a real knowledgeable guy” when it comes to cigars, but, “I know that I can come in here and get a recommendation from my friends and Larry — he gets to know your tastes and will steer you in the right direction. I can come in here and try something different every time and not get bored.”
For those who have yet to visit, December offers the perfect opportunity. Sticks will host a special Gurkha cigar cut-n-light event Dec. 11, from 4–8pm. Guests will enjoy 15 percent off when they purchase a box of the cigars during the event.
Sticks Golf & Cigar Lounge is located at 37555 Hum Rd., Suite 109, in Carefree. For additional information, call 480.575.0993 or visit www.sticksgolf-cigarlounge.com. |CST
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.