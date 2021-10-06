An abundance of Spooky Season activities for children and teens is just a small sampling of the wide variety of events that Desert Foothills Library will host this month.
Located at 38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd. in Cave Creek, the library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am–5pm (closed Monday, Oct. 11, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day); Tuesday and Thursday, 9am–6pm; and Saturday, 10am–4pm.
All of the listed events are free, and registration is requested. To register for events or for additional information, call 480.488.2286 or visit www.dfla.org.
A Quiet Place Movie Screening: Saturday, Oct. 9; 2–3:30pm
What better place than to watch a movie filled with hushed voices than the library? The Teen Room will host a screening of A Quiet Place for some thrills and chills as October gets started. This movie is rated PG-13. This program is suited for ages 13–18.
Frankenstein Monster Creation: Tuesday, Oct. 12; 10–10:30am
Make Frankenstein Monsters out of paper plates. This craft will include coloring, gluing and special skills. Depending on child’s ability level, the craft can be made into a mask to work on cutting skills. This program is suited for ages 3–6.
Spooky Shapes in Creepy Characters: Tuesday, Oct. 19; 11–11:30am
Following storytime, participate in a craft encouraging exploration with shapes. Various cut-out shapes will be provided for children to use their imagination to create witches and monsters. This program is suited for ages 2–4.
Give Yourself Goosebumps: Friday, Oct. 22; 3–4:30pm
Youth & Teen Services manager Heather will lead the reading of a choose your own scare with a Goosebumps book to introduce a viewing of a classic Goosebumps movie. This program is suited for children 8–12 years old.
Halloween Party!: Tuesday, Oct. 26; 2–3:30pm
Come celebrate all things Halloween. The morning will start with a storytime led by Wendy the Witch, followed by face painting and trick-or-treating around the library. Children (and adults) are encouraged to wear costumes. This program is suited for children 1–7 years old.
