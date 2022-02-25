Chief Tim Soule, a career fire safety professional with more than 30 years of experience, accepted the appointment from Chief of Rural Metro Fire’s Southern Arizona (Yuma) Operations to Central Arizona Operations Fire Chief early this year.
As a graduate of the National Fire Academy with an Executive Fire Officer certificate, Soule also studied at the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia with an emphasis on High Performance Organizations and Leadership, and holds a Chief Fire Officer designee from the Center for Public Safety Excellence Commission on Professional Credentialing. A Master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University in Social Administration with a focus on organizational behavior within fire-based EMS transport systems, leadership, and professional development rounds out his expertise.
Soule, who has also spent time researching behavioral health in emergency responders and cancer prevention, holds credentials such as SWAT medic, hazardous materials technician, technical rescue specialist, National Wildland Coordinating Group Certified Incident Commander-Type 3, Division Supervisor, and Task Force Leader.
He has led the fight to understand and mitigate Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) within the fire service for more than 20 years. Further adding to his experience and ability to lead others, he has served as the Past-board President for the Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County, Nevada and sat on the board for the Salvation Army. He has also served as a court appointed special advocate for children.
It’s no wonder that Rural Metro Fire is honored to announce its endorsement of and congratulations to Chief Soule. Rural Metro Fire delivers fire and emergency medical services to communities across Central Arizona including Carefree.
