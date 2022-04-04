During the recent Desert Awareness seminar Fire and the Desert, presented by Glenn Fahringer of Earth Care “For All That’s Green” Inc., I learned that our desert plants are not to blame for the recent raging wildfires. The finger should be pointed instead to the non-native, invasive plants that have been brought into our state from Africa, such as Stinknet and Fountain Grass. Those types of plants need to be removed before the summer heat arrives as they are responsible for fueling the wildfires. When Bursage, Turpentine, and Creosote bushes are left alone with a distance between them, they are not a fire hazard on your property. These bushes are important for erosion control and water retention. Similarly, our native tree canopies do not need to be reduced to mitigate wildfires unless they touch your house, but it appears this is misunderstood.
Our native desert trees have adapted to life in the Sonoran Desert and can live a very long life without being watered. This is the time of year to enjoy the new green branches and leaves growing all over the trees getting ready to blossom. It is important to understand that the branches that grow from the bottom and sides of the Palo Verde tree play a crucial role in promoting growth and maintaining the stability of the tree. The green branches are rich in chlorophyll, through which photosynthesis occurs providing nutrients for the main trunk to keep the tree strong. A young Palo Verde tree needs three to four years of undisturbed growth before trimming so that these vital low branches get a foothold and grow to maturity.
Did you know that our trees need shade just as much as we do? You might notice that as our native trees grow, the bottom branches curve down. This is to provide much-needed shade for the tree’s root system and protection for animals. When shade is produced, it not only cools the ground below the tree, but it also cools the tree itself. These trees need their foliage during the hot summer months to prevent “sun scald” on their branches. Also, the trees need a good complement of its tiny leaves to provide food for growth. That is why it is not good to over prune (topping) the uppermost growing stems from the tree or to raise the canopy. But landscapers, with trimmers in hand, cut off the bottom branches and leave the tree teetering on one leg unprotected from the sun. The result is an over-pruned, stressed, underwhelming tree that is not reflective of its native character, ripped of the protection and food sources it needs. Have you ever noticed that landscapers appear to be sculpting our trees into ornamental figures? With an understanding of our desert trees and some direction on your part, you can prevent this from happening to your trees.
In their natural habitat, our native trees can live 200 years. The oldest tree is the Ironwood, which can live up to 800 years. Even as a dead tree, it will exist for another 800 years providing a dense trellis to support climbing plants like the Hackberry or Wolfberry bushes. I see evidence all around our neighborhood. These bushes continue to provide shade and protection for the animals with the stalwart Ironwood skeleton. That is why you don’t have to “clean up” this area.
The Sonoran Desert plants have adapted to survive in this environment while supporting animal life too. Have you noticed the hungry Cactus Wren in the summer feeding on the seeds of the bursage blossoms? Yes, the burs are dried blossoms with nourishment for our birds. Again, at the hands of landscapers these bushes are unintentionally trimmed of this nourishment when it is simply not necessary. I see Jojoba and Yucca trimmed this way as well similarly removing flowers, nuts, and seeds, no longer recognizable as their natural selves. Money can be saved—as well as our plants—by minimizing the times landscapers are scheduled to trim. When trees are trimmed properly on an annual basis, the home developers and owners won’t have to buy a new native tree in their lifetime.
For information about the Desert Awareness Committee, call 480.488.1090.
