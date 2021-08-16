The Foothills Community Foundation, dba The Holland Center, announced that Alex Nadesan has taken on the role of chair of the board of directors, effective July 1, which was previously held by Jim Sherbert. Sherbert will remain on the board as immediate past chair and continue his efforts in fundraising and program development.
Nadesan served on the board since February 2020 and as a member of its various program committees. He will work closely with Jennifer Rosvall, the executive director, to oversee the organization’s finances, strategic plan, vision and mission.
“Alex Nadesan is exceptionally well qualified as he has assumed the role of board chair and has already had significant impact on the organization” said Sherbert. “I would like to thank all those who have made The Holland Center a success over the past few years. Your support will continue to allow Jennifer Rosvall and her team to be successful. The Holland Center does some wonderful things and I hope you will join in supporting its continuing success.”
Nadesan is a former business owner whose company, based in Scottsdale, specialized in digitally transforming Fortune 500 companies by streamlining key business processes to become more collaborative, efficient, and to reduce their carbon footprint. He received his MBA from ASU and served as a captain in the U.S. Army prior to moving to Arizona 26 years ago. He and his family have lived in the Desert Foothills area the past 22 years and are active in many areas of the community.
For additional information, call 480.488.1090 or visit www.hollandcenter.org.
